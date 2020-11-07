2020 Election update: Biden becomes president-elect

Democrat Joseph Biden has been elected as the president of the United States, narrowly beating out President Trump after several days of ballot counting.

According to the Associated Press, Biden secured Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m., which upped him to 284 electoral votes. This call came after four days of uncertainty as the candidates fought to gain various swing states.

With an ongoing pandemic and a rise in racial tensions, this election proved to be one that Americans had a deep interest in. Enough interest, in fact, to have a record-breaking early voter turnout. President-elect Joe Biden also surpassed the record for most amount of votes casted for a presidential candidate, reaching over 70 million votes on Nov. 4 alone.

Neither President Trump nor President-elect Joe Biden have spoken on the call of the race. Spinnaker will continue to provide updates as they come.

