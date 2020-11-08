Late push not enough as Jaguars lose seventh straight

As time was set to expire in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Jake Luton needed a miracle in his first career NFL start to get the win. However, the Houston Texans had other ideas and came away with a win in Jacksonville.

The finale

The stage was set for a beautiful finish. All the Jaguars had to do was score a touchdown and accomplish a two-point conversion in two and a half minutes to tie the game. As Luton drove down the field, there was hope that a second Jaguars win on the season would happen today.

Luton evaded pressure for a beautiful touchdown with 1:30 left on the clock, which cut the deficit to two points.

Going for two, Luton rolled out right to evade Houston’s talented pass rushers, but missed receiver DJ Chark and failed to convert. A failed onside kick would seal the game for the Texans who went into victory formation for their second win against Jacksonville on the season.

While the Jaguars have lost their seventh straight game, it is worth nothing that the Jags looked like a functioning unit on the field. Let’s take a look at how we got to the eventful finale.

Early touchdowns

As rookie quarterback Jake Luton had never played an NFL snap, there were many questions going into this game regarding how ready the sixth-round pick was with only a week of starter reps in practice. On his second passing play of the game, Luton connected with DJ Chark on a 73 yard deep TD and the early lead. Things were looking promising for the Jags after taking a 7-0 lead.

Some of that acclimation to safety play we’re seeing from Lonnie Johnson lmao pic.twitter.com/pUoljzx97w — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 8, 2020

While Deshaun Watson has lost six games this season, he did all he could to prevent a seventh. Tossing a long ball of his own to Brandin Cooks, the Texans were able to even the score at seven apiece with the 57-yard TD pass. While these two plays were electric, most of the game was not.

The missed extra point

Having missed almost four weeks due to injury, Jaguars star kicker Josh Lambo missed a routine extra point early in the second quarter that would have given the Jaguars a one point lead. While it was only one point, the field goal would have helped late in the game as the Jags were forced to try and convert a two-point conversion. With the extra point, the Jags would have only had to kick another extra point to tie the game.

While Lambo did miss the extra point, the game would have been lop-sided without his leg. His 59-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter tied the franchise record and kept the game close.

Delay of game? Nope.

While Deshaun Watson’s 77-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller in the third quarter was spectacular, the play should have been whistled dead as the ball was snapped almost three seconds after the play clock ran out of time. Doug Marrone was visibly frustrated with the officials after the play and seven points remained added to the Texans score.

You know the refs blew something when even Gene Steratore can’t defend it. pic.twitter.com/1bDJhHolma — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 8, 2020

While there are many reasons as to why the Jaguars lost the football game today, this officiating blunder is probably the most inexcusable.

In conclusion

While the Jaguars did lose, they were able to accomplish something which they hadn’t done in seven consecutive weeks. Giving up only 27 points, the Jaguars avoided being the first team in history to give up 30 or more points in seven consecutive games.

How’s that for a little light of hope?

__