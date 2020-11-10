UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF hosts meeting discussing Indigenious Communities of Northeast Florida

Jonathan Melancon, Reporter
November 10, 2020

Join UNF archaeologist Keith Ashley and historian Denise I. Bossy today as they discuss the indigenous communities of the Northeastern region of Florida and some of the myths surrounding the area.

“Indigenous Florida: Debunking Myths in Our Region” will be held over Zoom and is set for Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. The invitation is open to all students.

Click here for Zoom link.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Jonathan Melancon,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Osprey Productions hosts drive-in for

    Entertainment

    Osprey Productions hosts drive-in for ‘Friday the 13th’

  • UNF Gallery presents ‘How Soon Is Now’ exhibition

    Art

    UNF Gallery presents ‘How Soon Is Now’ exhibition

  • UNF School of Music showcases first annual Opera Gala

    Entertainment

    UNF School of Music showcases first annual Opera Gala

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Entertainment

    Downtown Jacksonville to host numerous Halloween events

  • Graduates displaying their customized caps.

    Events

    Graduation commencement to be held virtually for fall semester

  • LGBT center kicks off LGBT History Month with numerous special events

    Events

    LGBT center kicks off LGBT History Month with numerous special events

  • Graduates displaying their customized caps.

    Events

    Graduation application deadline for Fall 2020 hits Oct. 9

  • Take Back the Night candle vigil. Photo by Jesse Martinez

    Events

    Are you ready to ‘Take Back the Night’?

  • UNF ASIA celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival tonight

    Events

    UNF ASIA celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival tonight

  • UNF receives new Art Gallery Director; Upcoming exhibitions

    Art

    UNF receives new Art Gallery Director; Upcoming exhibitions

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF hosts meeting discussing Indigenious Communities of Northeast Florida