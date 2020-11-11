Tropical Storm Eta now projected to move over Jacksonville, per NHC

The National Hurricane Center projects that Tropical Storm Eta will move eastward through northeast Florida over the next few days.

The storm is currently projected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida Thursday morning and can possibly be directly over Jacksonville by Thursday evening.

Eta, the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, was projected Wednesday morning to stay in the Gulf of Mexico and pass through the Florida Panhandle over the weekend. However, after gaining strength and shifting to the northeast, the NHC changed its projection Wednesday evening to show the storm moving eastward through Florida.

It will likely not be a hurricane by then. Wind speeds are expected to be less than 39 mph when it reaches the east coast.

This is a developing story. Spinnaker will continue to provide updates.