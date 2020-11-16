Major updates come as construction of the Game Room reaches final stages

Gamers rejoice! Construction on the Lend-A-Wing’s addition to the Game Room space is nearly complete and plans are in place for both spaces to re-open in the spring semester.

As COVID-19 propelled itself into the national spotlight in the spring semester, multiple projects on campus were pushed to the fall and construction of Lend-A-Wing’s move to the game room did not start until Sept.. Now, we have a clear picture of what the two spaces will look like.

According to Student Union director, Jennifer Nutt, the game room will finish construction and will be handed off to the staff near Thanksgiving. This is the deadline that was set in September when construction started and Nutt says this is “great news.”

As major construction is all completed, there are still a few things left to finish according to Nutt.

“Construction is almost completed,” Nutt said. “The walls are in. The electric is in. The plumbing in Lend-A-Wing is still going in. The painting has been completed. The floors have been repaired. They are starting to clean up the game room area and prepare for inspections.”

Pictures from outside the Game Room windows confirm that the two spaces are now separate from each other and where ping pong tables used to be will now serve as a food pantry for UNF students.

As for when the Game Room is hoping to re-open, student affairs specialist Jennifer Krechowski says that the space will be handed over to them near Thanksgiving and they will then start getting the space ready for use, which could come earlier than expected.

“It’s our intention to [set up the space] in a manner that will allow us to open up at the start of the spring semester,” said Krechowski. “We are very much looking forward to [opening back up] and hope that the campus community is going to be looking forward to it as well.”

As COVID-19 continues to affect our lives, Spinnaker will continue to give the latest news on campus closures and more Game Room updates.

