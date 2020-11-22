UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

The Walk-Ons talk high school football, Taysom Hill and a difficult matchup for the Jaguars

John Watson, Sports Editor
November 22, 2020

This week on the Walk-Ons, we explore Drew McDonald’s adventure into the world of high school sporting events as he covers football in the southern parts of Florida. Also, we talk about what the Drew Brees injury means for the New Orleans Saints and how the Jaguars will face their toughest task of the season as they play the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Check out that and more on this week’s episode of the Walk-Ons down below.

This week’s episode:

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

John Watson, Sports Editor

email: [email protected]

