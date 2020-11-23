UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Open registration for Spring 2021 begins today

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
November 23, 2020

Fall semester is coming to a close and it’s time for Ospreys to register for spring classes. 

Students are encouraged to meet with their advisors in order to plan a sufficient schedule for the next semester.

UNF now offers a new Registration and Course Planning System that allows students and their advisors to create up to 10 future course plans, helping to register for your classes smarter and faster, and keep you on track towards graduation. 

For any confusion, One-Stop Student Services provided a registration guide for students to follow.

UNF says that there’s likely to be a balance of online and in-person classes again in the spring. They’ve gotten feedback from students and faculty regarding the optimal balance and the best delivery modes for our courses.

“We offered our full array of courses in the fall and will do so again in the spring, so the availability of courses has not been limited,” UNF said in a previous article.

Let’s start the new year with some fresh classes to help us heal our 2020 wounds. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

