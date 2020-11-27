Crock-pot pumpkin cinnamon roll recipe

If you are anything like me, a huge part of the holidays is being able to try a variety of new and festive recipes to get into the spirit of the season. If you want to try a creative twist on a Thanksgiving classic, here’s a recipe for Crock-pot Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, a perfect alternative to your traditional pumpkin pie that’s sure to wow your holiday guests!

Here are the ingredients you will need:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. baking soda

6 Tbsp. butter (plus 4-5 Tbsp for spreading)

⅓ cup half and half

⅓ cup canned pumpkin

⅓ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

Cream Cheese Frosting:

2 oz. softened cream cheese

1 Tbsp. softened butter

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

Milk (if needed)

First, in a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Cut the butter into small cubes and mix into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender. If you don’t have a pastry blender, use a fork to crush the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Next, add the half-and-half and canned pumpkin and stir. You may find it easier to use your hands once it begins to resemble dough. Once combined, transfer the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently until smooth.

Roll the dough into a 15×10 rectangle and spread with an even layer of butter.

For the filling, combine the sugar, brown sugar, cornstarch, and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl and sprinkle over the dough. Beginning with the short end, roll up the dough then cut the dough into roughly ten slices.

Grease the crock-pot and then arrange the rolls and sprinkle any leftover sugar mixture. Cover and cook on high for 1¾ to two hours or until done.

In the meantime, beat the cream cheese, butter, and vanilla together in a medium bowl until combined. Slowly add the powdered sugar until smooth. If needed, add milk to help the frosting reach the right consistency.

Once the rolls are done, remove from heat (if possible) and cool for 15-30 minutes.

Add icing and enjoy!

