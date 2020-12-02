UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Deck the Chairs holiday beach event

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
December 2, 2020

Deck the Chairs is an annual celebration in Jacksonville Beach in which citizens display beautifully decorated lifeguard chairs. People come from across state lines to see these creative chairs.

Photo from Deck the Chairs’ Facebook.

“Free and open to the public, the light display aims to build community pride, foster private and public relationships, and provide a safe, active, family-friendly downtown environment during the holidays,” the event’s Facebook page reads.

This nonprofit six-week long event features Christmas lights, music, and an array of decorated lifeguard chairs. The event ends on Jan. 1 and is held at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. Deck the Chairs is also pet friendly, so feel free to bring your dog along.

Photo from Deck the Chairs’ Facebook.

This is the exhibit’s seventh year in community service, promoting local businesses, instilling public pride, and sharing cultural diversity through creative expression.

Be sure to check out the UNF-themed lifeguard chairs. One chair was designed by first-year science and engineering students in the STEM Living-Learning Community, and the other is sponsored by the UNF Alumni Association who worked with Deck the Chairs founder and UNF alumnus, Kurtis W. Loftus.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be UNF night from 4 p.m. -6 p.m. UNF holiday merchandise will be available and they will be showing a movie at 6 p.m. at the Pavilion.

Stay safe Ospreys, and enjoy the fun!

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

