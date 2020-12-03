Local farm offers introduction to outdoor gardening class

White Harvest Farms in Jacksonville is inviting the public to attend a class on outdoor gardening next Friday on Dec. 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The staff will go over ways to create and maintain your perfect home garden organically. Everything from site selection, organic amendments, pest management techniques and what crops to plant will be reviewed.

The event is located outdoors at the White Harvest Farms and is attendance is free. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are required.

This is a hands on, outdoor, and potentially buggy event so it is suggested to wear a light weight long sleeve shirt, pants, closed toed shoes, a hat and gloves.

It is also suggested you bring along some bug spray, sunscreen, and a water bottle.

To register for the event visit here.

