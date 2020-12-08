Duval Christmas tree lighting tradition will be hosted downtown; event will also be shown virtually

Jacksonville’s 34th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, usually held at the Landing, will now be held at the James Weldon Johnson Park tonight, Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m.

Mayor Lenny Curry, who’s hosting the event, encourages the public to watch the event virtually on television and social media to prevent a large gathering of citizens among the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration, hosted by Mayor Lenny Curry, took place at the Landing in previous years, but since it was demolished, it was moved to another downtown location.

Happy holidays!