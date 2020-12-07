UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

    America honors those lost on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago

    Image: brittanica.com

    Zach Yearwood, Managing Editor
    December 7, 2020

    Dec. 7 marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

    On this day, 79 years ago, a surprise attack on Naval Station Pearl Harbor by the Imperial Japanese Navy brought the United States into World War II, which had already previously been raging on for two years.

    At 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian time, over 350 Japanese Imperial Japanese aircraft—along with six aircraft carriers and several other ships—descended onto the island of Oahu, bombing both the naval base and the city of Honolulu.

    “It is no joke. It is a real war,” said an NBC radio affiliate reporting live from Honolulu on the day of the incident. The radio broadcast can be found here.

    The attack resulted in over 2,300 deaths—including 68 civilians—and over 1,100 wounded.

    President Franklin D. Roosevelt referred to Dec. 7, 1941 as “a day which will live in infamy.” Spinnaker, along with the entire country, honors the memory of that day and the lives lost.

    About the Writer
    Zach Yearwood,

