UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Student union banner

Anger, anxiety, uncertainty mark last six months of battle waged over Florida university diversity centers’ fight for existence

2
Happy 4th of July graphic

Where to celebrate Independence Day around Jacksonville: Food, Fireworks, and More

3
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.

Demand for on-campus housing is still “extremely high,” UNF says. Why?

4
The welcome sign to the Interfaith Space on the second floor of the University of North Florida Student Union.

SG created an interfaith space last year, now they’re turning it back into a lounge

5
Bucket of baseballs

Ospreys hire Pitt’s Joe Mercadante as new head baseball coach

Happy 4th of July graphic
An overhead view of the stadium renderings
Student union banner
The welcome sign to the Interfaith Space on the second floor of the University of North Florida Student Union.

“Comply now, grieve later” Florida faculty union releases guidance for SB 266 compliance

Mallory Pace, News Editor
July 7, 2023

The day for diversity, equity and inclusion to be removed from Florida state public universities has arrived, and faculty union members are preparing for its implementation. The law, SB 266, drastically changes the state’s education landscape and faculty members have been ringing alarm bells over its impacts for months. 

Saying the bill “will cause irreversible harm to Florida’s higher education system,” Florida’s largest faculty union, United Faculty of Florida, released a letter outlining guidance for how to best follow the law and protect faculty rights. 

The law is most well known for its crackdown on DEI, but it also grants the Board of Governors authority to review and possibly revise each university’s existing academic programs and introduces a controversial post-tenure review that is now being put through the bargaining process at local university chapters.

Though the bill was passed months ago, the “exact nature and full extent” of the laws’ impact cannot yet be fully determined, UFF wrote, because the “law’s vague language and unclear definitions will likely lead to differing interpretation and implementation around the state.” 

UFF wrote that they believe the vagueness of the laws is intentional to try and use state authority to limit and censor speech among students and faculty and to limit the free exchange of ideas in the classroom. 

Also, specific details for how the law will be enforced are still unknown while the Florida BOG and State Board of Education finalize the rule-making process, the union said. 

In the meantime, the union said, there are actions local members can take to exert their rights, protect their freedom and promote honesty in education, and they provide the following guidelines to do so.

Screenshot of UFF’s letter to faculty members.

Guidance for members

Document, Document, Document!

UFF tells faculty to document any evidence of SB 266 impacts, but also warns members not to engage in self-censorship, “as it is vital that we fight the chilling effect of this law.”

Whenever possible, the letter wrote, members should seek written guidance and clear statements of policy as they relate to SB 266’s impact on their curriculum, shared governance, classroom management, student and faculty speech, right to associate with campus and community groups, and more.

They advise faculty to press their administrators for written directives before making any changes to their working conditions, and then to share those directives with their local UFF leadership.

Comply Now, Grieve Later

They also instruct faculty to “comply now, grieve later” in the case they are instructed to change their syllabi, cancel classes, censor their speech, “or otherwise take actions in response to SB 266 that you believe are discriminatory, unconstitutional, or against the terms of the local collective bargaining agreement.”

However, it’s important that faculty members do not refuse orders from their administrators, but instead they should comply and then document conversations with administrators and contact local UFF leaderships to ask for assistance with the next steps. 

Demand Weingarten Rights

The letter also reminds faculty of their Weingarten Rights, meaning union members have the right to union representation in a disciplinary meeting. 

To assert Weingarten Rights, faculty members must state that they demand such rights and then contact their local UFF leadership, who will then assign the faculty member with a union representative to attend the meeting. 

Get Involved

Finally, the letter encourages members to get involved. 

“The larger our membership and the more engaged our leadership, the more power we have to change Florida for the better and to ensure the rights of all members of the higher education community, no matter their backgrounds, beliefs, or politics.”

The union also suggests to members who are unsure how to get involved in local or statewide actions to email [email protected] with their name, local institution and what kinds of action they would like to help with. 

Screenshot of UFF’s letter to faculty members.

UFF first asserted their commitment to supporting faculty and faculty unions, and expressed their mission in the letter.

“The United Faculty of Florida believes unequivocally in honesty in education. Faculty have the right to teach the full range of available viewpoints, with universities and colleges serving as unhindered spaces for inquiry, debate, and knowledge production,” wrote Andrew Gothard, president of UFF. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Student union banner
Anger, anxiety, uncertainty mark last six months of battle waged over Florida university diversity centers’ fight for existence
The welcome sign to the Interfaith Space on the second floor of the University of North Florida Student Union.
SG created an interfaith space last year, now they’re turning it back into a lounge
Graphic of A Fair to Remember event provided by Gabriella Marquez from UNFs Womens Center.
ODI to present “A Fair to Remember” Thursday, here’s what to know
Photo by Ryan Loughlin on Unsplash
Column: How to navigate Florida weather (from a Florida resident)
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
Demand for on-campus housing is still “extremely high,” UNF says. Why?
Bucket of baseballs
Ospreys hire Pitt’s Joe Mercadante as new head baseball coach
More in Latest Stories
Happy 4th of July graphic
Where to celebrate Independence Day around Jacksonville: Food, Fireworks, and More
An overhead view of the stadium renderings
Where could the Jaguars play if stadium renovations are approved?
Interfaith Center logo on a dark blue background
UNF Interfaith Center to hold discussion of critical hope and interfaith in the community next week
A University of North Florida student holds up a sign during a protest for LGBTQ+ rights last year.
Resisting, fighting added to celebration of Pride Month this year, UNF LGBTQ director says
The Board of Trustees met on Thursday, June 15, 2023, to discuss everything from the new strategic plan to President Limayems goals.
UNF president sets his eyes on success for this year's goals
Attendee stands to ask question at Jaguars huddle
Jaguars huddle events not “shying away” from proposed stadium renovation details
More in News
The University of North Florida Board of Trustees heard and approved a new strategic plan for 2023-2028 on Thursday, June 15.
With a goal of 25,000 enrolled students by 2028, UNF Board of Trustees unanimously approve ambitious strategic plan
People walk beneath a giant rainbow flag.
Pride Month is halfway over, and UNF’s president stays silent
UNF Board of Trustees postpones vote on post-tenure review policy to next month
UNF Board of Trustees postpones vote on post-tenure review policy to next month
A few of the items on the Board of Trustees agenda for Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Strategic plan and post-tenure review process on agenda for UNF Board of Trustees meeting
A University of North Florida golf cart, like the ones that were stolen. (Randy Rataj/Spinnaker)
Four carts stolen or missing from UNF in last two weeks, reports show
With renovations, the stadium will see its capacity decrease to 62,000 for NFL games, also boasting the ability to expand for select events.
Jaguars reveal plans to upgrade TIAA Bank Field, dubbed “Stadium of the Future”
About the Contributor
Mallory Pace, News Editor

Mallory Pace is entering her third year as a journalism major at the University of North Florida minoring in marketing.

She first began her involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter at the beginning of 2022, later became the Government Reporter, and currently holds the position of News Editor. Mallory has always had a passion for writing and hopes to one day work for a magazine publication. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, cuddling her cat and swimming in the ocean.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest