UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

COVID-19 Antibodies: What are they and what do they do?

Morgan Jeremy, Reporter
December 9, 2020

As COVID-19 continues to dominate conversations, it’s important to clear up misconceptions surrounding one aspect of the virus, antibodies. Here are some answers to some frequently asked questions about COVID-19 antibodies: what they are and what it means for you. 

 

An artist’s illustration of antibodies (blue-green structures) attempting to latch onto the antigens on the outer surface of a coronavirus (red). Antibodies are one of the major players in the immune system’s attack against viruses. (Image courtesy of DARIAREN/ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES PLUS)

What are antibodies?

Antibodies are a group of proteins known as immunoglobulins responsible for locating and attacking foreign substances in the body. These foreign substances, known as antigens, attach themselves to specific white blood cells known as B lymphocytes, causing them to divide. This causes them to transform into plasma cells, which then secrete millions of antibodies. Those antibodies travel through the body’s blood and lymph systems, hunting for the source of those antigens. When the antibodies find an antigen, they latch onto it and alert the immune system to send more antibodies to destroy the pathogen.

How do you know that you have the antibodies?

You can know you have the antibodies by taking a COVID-antibodies test, available from healthcare providers and laboratories, or through a blood test and donating blood. 

I tested positive for COVID-antibodies. What does that mean?

A positive antibodies test means that you have antibodies from an infection with the virus, which causes COVID-19. According to the CDC, there is a chance that a positive result means you have antibodies from a disease with a different virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses). 

I have the antibodies; that means I’m immune, right?

Not exactly. While having antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 may grant some protection from being infected again, this is not certain. Scientists are still researching to see if this immunity is possible and, if so, for how long. Regardless of whether you have the antibodies or not, you should always follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask, and practice social distance. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Morgan Jeremy,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    AP: Florida surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

  • Can COVID patients

    Health

    Can COVID patients’ organs be donated?

  • FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer

    Health

    What to expect with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine

  • Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to the media after a campaign rally for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cumming, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

    Health

    AP: Florida’s Sen. Scott has coronavirus, ‘very mild symptoms’

  • Featured Image by Patrick Tomasso via Unsplash.

    Daily

    The dos and dont’s of traveling during the holiday season

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    Jacksonville COVID cases on the rise, most since July

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    CVS selected by CDC as COVID-19 vaccine provider

  • What the 1918 pandemic tells us about the COVID-19 pandemic

    Features

    What the 1918 pandemic tells us about the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    UNF reports new COVID cases doubled last week

  • FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, the Pfizer logo is displayed at world headquarters in New York. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Health

    AP: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
COVID-19 Antibodies: What are they and what do they do?