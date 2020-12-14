UNF COVID-19 Task Force issues end-of-semester Coronavirus update

Featured Image: Pierce Turner

As students and staff head home for the holidays and reflect on a very unique semester, UNF is making sure all of their Ospreys stay safe and remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 during winter break.

UNF’s COVID-19 Task Force released a statement via email on Monday congratulating students on their hard work and effort this semester during these challenging times. The email also reinforced that the campus community has to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 during winter break.

Dear Osprey Community,

As we end our fall semester and head toward the holiday season, we want to congratulate our entire Osprey community for the extraordinary strength and resiliency demonstrated during these unprecedented times. Together, through our collective actions, we have successfully navigated the fall semester and honored our commitment to keep each other safe and healthy.

We are truly proud of our UNF students, who continue to work hard and pursue their dreams during these challenging times. We are equally thankful to our faculty, who have exhibited tremendous dedication and flexibility in providing our students with a high-quality academic experience. And we are very thankful to our staff, who have worked tirelessly to support our students and keep our community safe.

As we celebrate the holidays with loved ones and prepare for the beginning of the spring semester on Jan. 6, we ask that you all continue to remain vigilant during this time – regardless of where you spend winter break. With the current COVID-19 surge across the country, it is now more important than ever that we avoid large gatherings and follow our four pillars of responsibility: social distancing, wearing a mask, proper personal hygiene, and monitoring health on a daily basis.

Over the next few weeks, please closely monitor your email, UNF’s homepage, Coronavirus website, myWings, Canvas, and UNF social media accounts as we continue to update the campus community in preparation for the spring semester.

Thank you all again for embracing your commitment to shared responsibility. We are one Osprey family, and together we are better, stronger.

Sincerely,

UNF COVID-19 Task Force

One of the main things to remember from this statement is the importance of their four pillars of responsibility. Social distancing, wearing a mask, proper personal hygiene and monitoring health on a daily basis are ways to help you and your loved ones stay safe this winter break according to the release.

So, remember Ospreys, keep pushing through and continue to stay healthy as we enjoy the break and our time away from campus.

