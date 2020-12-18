UNF Housing requires future residents to be tested on move-in week

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, UNF housing will require all residents planning to live on-campus for the spring 2020 semester to be tested for coronavirus during the week of Jan. 4, 2020.

“All residents will take the UNF administered test regardless of receiving a prior test result at a non-UNF testing facility and/or whether they were previously COVID-19 positive,” the UNF update read.

The residents must take a UNF administered test, regardless of getting a prior test result at a non-UNF facility. Students must have a negative test via UNF testing in order to gain key access to their housing assignment.

This process will include all residents assigned in the following areas:

Osprey Villages

Osprey Fountains

The Flats at UNF

Osprey Hall

Osprey Landing

Osprey Cove

Osprey Crossings

Residents will be emailed steps to pre-schedule a testing appointment. Testing dates and times are available on a first-come, first-reserve basis. If you arrive on campus without pre-scheduling an appointment, UNF says that you will be turned away. Testing will take place at the UNF Field House (Building 26).

Click these links for more in-depth protocol based on your move-in status:

– New Resident for Spring 2020 (First-year or Upper-class Resident)

– Returning First-year Resident (Lived on-campus Fall 2020)

– Returning Upper-class Resident (Lived on-campus Fall 2020)

You can email [email protected] for questions.

