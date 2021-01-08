Ospreys are required to take the COVID-19 Education Program again

The UNF Dean of Students is requiring all UNF students enrolled in the Spring 2021 semester to take the UNF COVID-19 Education Program.

Even if you have taken the Fall 2020 COVID-19 Education Program, you still have to take the new one as it has been updated to the latest CDC guidelines.

The course must be completed within two weeks of the date it was assigned, according to the university.

Students will receive an email soon with directions to how to access the course if they have not already.

___

