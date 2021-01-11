Founding University president, Thomas G. Carpenter, passes away

The founding president of UNF, and the man behind the name for the beloved Thomas G. Carpenter Library, has passed away at age 94. Dr. Carpenter served as president at UNF for 11 years, from 1969-1980.

Dr. Carpenter assembled a team of educators and administrators, directed the development of the UNF campus, worked to organize the academics, then opened the University in Oct. of 1972 to a charter class of 2,000 students, according to University News.

The University library, known as “Tommy G’s,” is a central part of UNF’s campus where students spend their time studying and socializing. This library was the first of all campus buildings to be named and was officially named after Dr. Carpenter in 1981 in honor of his long, respected, and faithful service.

“The University of North Florida and the Osprey community are saddened about the loss of our founding president and one of its great leaders,” said current UNF President David Szymanski. “Dr. Carpenter played a pivotal role in establishing our University and his lasting impact continues to be felt throughout the campus and among our faculty, staff, and students. He will be greatly missed.”

