Weekly food bargains in Jacksonville

There’s nothing better than saving money on food as a college student, especially when the bargain is too good to pass up. Here are seven local food spots in the Jacksonville area if you’re wanting to switch it up and pass on the cafeteria for a night.

Casa Maria

An absolute staple in Jacksonville beach — this authentic mexican restaurant is the place to be on taco Tuesday. This local food favorite offers $3 tacos on Tuesdays. On the same day, you can also get a ‘mini plate’ of three tacos for $5, and they also offer a bucket containing five beers for just $7. Craving mexican food? This is the place to visit.

2429 3rd St S

Biggies Pizza

Another popular, local favorite is Biggies Pizza in Jacksonville Beach. Whether you’re leaving the beach, or just passing through and looking for a quick bite, this swanky hole in the wall offers a 24” pizza by the slice for just $4. The slices are filling and satisfying. Biggies offers traditional pies such as cheese and pepperoni, but they also have a selection of gourmet pizzas if you’re feeling fancy.

311 Third St N

Al’s Pizza

Another great pizza place offering up unbeatable deals is Al’s. On Thursdays starting from 4 p.m. until close, Al’s Pizza offers $1 slices. On top of that, you can also choose from a selection of a $1 Yuengling pint, $1 drafts, and $1 wines.

14286 Beach Blvd

Brucci’s

What’s better than all you can eat spaghetti? This is what dreams are made of, and it’s attainable for you. Brucci’s offers $5 all you can eat spaghetti from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

13500 Beach Blvd

BJ’s Restaurant

Have a sweet tooth? BJ’s has you covered on Tuesdays. They offer $3 pizookies, which is a large warm cookie served in a deep dish pizza pan topped with ice cream. On Tuesdays, they also offer half off on wines.

4907 Gate Pkwy

Sweet By Holly

Another beloved favorite for sweet tooths is Sweet By Holly in St. Johns Town Center. These homemade cupcakes are to die for. A variety of flavors are offered such as cookie dough, red velvet, and cookies and cream. The bake shop calls it “Miss Mania Monday,” where on Mondays they offer mini cupcakes for just $1 each.

4663 River City Dr

Bagels-R Us

Lastly is Bagels-R Us, which is an excellent breakfast deli in Jacksonville. The shop offers a variety of bagel flavors and cream cheese selections. The bagels and cream cheese are all freshly made. A single bagel with schmear can be purchased for $1.10 each. This is the place to visit if you’re looking for a high quality bagel in the area.

14185 Beach Blvd

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].