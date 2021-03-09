What’s new with fast-food coffee?

The well-known slogan “America runs on Dunkin” could not ring more true for college students who are tired and on the go constantly. Fast food joints serving up coffee are necessary and essential pit stops for students who need a pick-me-up.

If you find yourself hitting the drive-thru for coffee religiously, you may want to be aware of what’s new at your favorite places.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s does not let you down when it comes to deals and bargains. Right now, the golden arches are offering $2 small McCafe drinks. If you are not familiar with the McCafe menu, it has a selection of caffeinated drink options such as hot coffee drinks, lattes, frappes, and iced coffee drinks. If you’re craving an inexpensive espresso beverage, the arches await.

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin – a popular joint for lovers of coffee, donuts, and breakfast. Dunkin recently released avocado toast on their menu and although it’s not coffee, it’s a great breakfast option for a quick energy boost. It’s easy to eat on the go and is served on sourdough bread and topped with everything bagel seasoning. Dunkin also recently launched their new spring menu and here are all the new treats:

Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam.

Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam

The Charli Cold Foam

The Blueberry Matcha Latte

The Matcha Topped Donut

Irish Creme Flavored Coffee

To read more about the details of how these drinks are made, click here.

Starbucks

Some Americans would sell their soul for Starbucks. The fast-moving, convenient coffee joint keeps people happy and serene during finals week. The coffee joint consistently puts out new options on the menu. Here are some of their new drinks and food options to try out:

The Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew – Made with slow steeped Starbucks cold brew, combined with honey, and topped with almond milk.

The Pistachio Latte – This drink can be ordered hot or iced. The sweet flavor of pistachio comes out in this latte combined with espresso and milk. The drink is topped with a salted brown butter topping.

Honey Almond Milk Flat White – This flat white contains almond milk, blonde espresso, and honey. This item is part of Starbucks permanent menu.

Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites – The famous egg bites are now in a new flavor. Chopped kale, portabella mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese are all featured in this new combination.

Earth Cake Pop – This is rich chocolate cake dipped in blue frosting finished with green and white sprinkles to mimic the appearance of Earth.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has a new coffee recipe they are selling. It is available in regular form or decaf. According to the popular chicken joint, it is a specialty grade, farmer-direct coffee in a custom blend made from arabica beans grown at high altitudes. It has notes of smooth caramel and a nutty finish. It was created to be delicious on its own or to accommodate any cream and sugar preferences.

Sick of ordering the same thing? Next time you’re out and craving a coffee, you’ll be aware of what’s new at your favorite place.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].