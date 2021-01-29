Talon Review accepting creative submissions

Hello UNF Ospreys! Are any of you writers looking to share your pieces with the public? Well, then you’re in luck because Talon Review is now accepting submissions.

As of now, they are accepting and critiquing submissions for our upcoming volume. The genres are fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, playwriting, screenwriting, and visual art.

Everyone is welcome to share their piece — This includes not only UNF students, but anyone from any school, or anywhere for that matter, who wants to publish their work.

If you are curious or want to know about the guidelines and additional requirements, then go to their website: talonreview.com/submit. If you want the public to see your work, then send your piece. Don’t be shy, the Talon review is interested to see what you come up with.

Submissions close on April 1.

