Track-by-track review of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats self-titled album

I let you puzzle out what the title stands for. Another personal favorite,

S.O.B.

brings the most kinetic energy of any track in the whole album. When I listen to it, I feel like I’m in the writhing mass of arms and legs of a chaotic barfight, and dammit I’m gonna win! Stomps, claps, and hums build up into an explosion of bright horns, yelling, and guitar licks that get me moving every time.