UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

A guide to meal prepping

Hayley Simonson, Managing Editor
February 3, 2021

College students are stressed and busy — mix that with being hangry and broke, and you have yourself a recipe for disaster. There’s a solution to staying healthy and in control of your finances when it comes to food. If you’re too busy to stop and cook a meal, you may want to look into meal prepping.  

Eating out and hitting the local McDonalds is a great time — It’s convenient, easy, and fast. But those dollars add up, and fast-food might end up leaving you tired, lazy, and just not feeling your best. 

According to a study by Supermarket News, 55 percent of shoppers polled that they were also eating at home more frequently because of the pandemic.

So maybe you have finished scrolling through pictures of mason jars filled with salad on Pinterest and you’re wondering where to start. 

The first step is to plan out what to eat for the week. Whether you’re vegan, gluten-free, keto, etc., figure out what recipes would work best for you and write them out on a list, planning what meal you’ll have on what week day. Apps like MealPrepPro and Prepear can also help you get meal plans, recipes, and shopping lists organized.

Next, you’ll want to designate a day to prepare the food for the week. You’ll want to choose a day where your activity load is light. If leftovers isn’t really your thing, designate two days to meal prepping. For example, cook half of your meals for the week on Sunday, and the other half on Wednesday. 

Then you’ll want to find some good containers to preserve your meals in. A recommendation is the Ez Prepa Meal Prep Containers on Amazon. A 20-pack sells for $19.99 and they are built for portioning out meals, microwaving straight out of the fridge, and are dish-washer safe. Mason jars are also a great form of storage, as well as many other brands of containers that can be found just about anywhere depending on what you’re looking for. 

The internet has a plethora of meal-prep recipe ideas that can be altered and modified depending on your dietary needs and preferences. 

UNF Nutrition Services is a service where UNF’s Wellness Dietitians “offer a holistic approach to nutrition education and personalized nutrition counseling. You can set up an appointment with them where they will provide you with tools to confidently make your own smart food choices, practice flexibility, and make smart goals.” 

Courtesy of UNF Nutrition Service’s Facebook page.
Courtesy of UNF Nutrition Service’s Facebook page.
Courtesy of UNF Nutrition Service’s Facebook page.

Like their page on Facebook where they post not just recipe ideas, and tips, but meal prep recipes too. 

Don’t let meal prepping intimidate you, and if worst comes to worst, there’s always a McDonalds not more than five miles away. 

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

 

About the Writer
Hayley Simonson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10495280a) Golden Globe statues appear on stage at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Nominations, Beverly Hills, USA - 09 Dec 2019

    Daily

    Golden Globe Nominees announced

  • UNF responds to recent increase in COVID-19 cases among students and faculty

    Community

    UNF responds to recent increase in COVID-19 cases among students and faculty

  • Photo by Pratik Gupta on Unsplash.

    FEATURED

    Is there a correlation between social media usage and depression?

  • Image courtesy of Oriel Frankie Ashcroft via Pexels.

    Events

    Biden Reverses Trump’s Transgender-Military Ban

  • Former Elections Commissioner Darryl Boyer, Photo courtesy of SG.

    Academics

    Former Elections Commissioner speaks about his experiences and the future

  • Photo by Vienna Reyes on Unsplash.

    Events

    Super Bowl or Super Spreader?

  • Tips to avoid procrastination

    Academics

    Tips to avoid procrastination

  • This image released by NBC shows actor Dustin Diamond as Samuel Powers, better known as Screech" from the 1990

    Community

    AP: ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

  • Blind Date with a Book is back this February

    Community

    Blind Date with a Book is back this February

  • Photo by Robin Worrall via Unsplash

    Daily

    Are you spending too much time on your phone?

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
A guide to meal prepping