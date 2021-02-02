UNF responds to recent increase in COVID-19 cases among students and faculty

UNF has doubled COVID-19 cases within the span of one week multiple times, and according to the current report, it very nearly happened again.

Spinnaker reached out to UNF in response to the close call. They stated that more testing has been made available, so there are more people getting tested which leads to more positive tests.

“Free testing options have been expanded on campus and in the past two weeks, the University has administered more than 950 tests to members of the campus community,” the university said. “The increased testing on campus results in notification of positive cases which allows the University’s Student Health Services team to enact contact tracing to let people know about potential exposure to COVID-19 and to help them get tested.”

The University also says they are committed to keeping the Osprey community safe and healthy during the pandemic and a critical way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is through ongoing testing of faculty, staff, and students.