UNF sees almost 100 percent increase in COVID-19 cases

UNF has gone from 22 COVID-19 cases to 43 cases within a week — almost hitting a 100 percent increase again.

UNF previously experienced a 100 percent increase over the course of one week in Oct. 2020, in which the cases increased from 11 to 22 — and again in Nov. in which cases rose from 18 to 37.

UNF also saw a huge increase when students returned to campus for the spring semester earlier this month, where cases rose from 13 all the way to 63.

The current report states that, from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28, 37 students tested positive for coronavirus. Four of those students live on-campus, and the other 33 live off-campus. An additional six UNF employees also acquired the virus, bringing the total to 43 UNF COVID-19 cases.

That previous week, UNF had only 22 cases.

Spinnaker is awaiting a response from UNF.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].