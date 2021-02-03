Golden Globe Nominees announced

The nominations for the annual Golden Globe Awards were announced today, Feb. 3. The 2021 Golden Globes recognize the greatest achievements in both television and film over the year of 2020, a year marked by COVID-19.

While they aren’t the definitive accolades for movies and television like those mediums’ specific awards, the Oscars and Emmys respectively, they are definitely indicators for how those awards may play out. The Golden Globes are the first major award ceremonies of the season.

Considering the amount of direct-to-streaming film releases this year compared with previous years due to the pandemic, it should come as no surprise that the majority of films nominated were released remotely as opposed to or in addition to in theatres.

Some notable nominees include but not limited to:

“Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago Seven” dominated the film categories with both receiving nominations for Best Picture Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Director, and several more.

Notable nominees for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy include Disney+’s release of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton”, Netflix’s “The Prom”, and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”. All three of these films also received at least one nomination in their acting categories.

The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The latest films from Pixar, “Onward” and “Soul,” unsurprisingly received nominations for Best Animated Picture, with the latter also being nominated for Best Score for a Motion Picture.

The television awards were dominated by Netflix’s “The Crown,” which received a nomination for Best Drama Series and five additional nominations in the acting categories. “The Mandalorian” also received a nomination for Best Drama Series, after being snubbed by last year’s Golden Globes.

There has already been backlash, criticizing the lack of diversity, and James Corden receiving a nomination for his controversial role in “The Prom.”

The 78th Golden Globes are scheduled to be held remotely on Feb. 28, hosted by comedic duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey on separate coasts.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Spinnaker will follow this story as it develops.

