UNF Alumni Association Virtual Homecoming kicks off Sunday

Homecoming is a beloved tradition at UNF, but things will look a bit different this year. Like every other aspect of our daily lives, Covid-19 has also impacted the week-long event. Don’t fear, though, as there are still plenty of safe and fun activities for alumni planned for the upcoming week.

The first activity is a UNF Blue at the Zoo Day, beginning Sunday morning with an excellent opportunity to get some fresh air and experience beautiful nature and wildlife. Alumni and their families can swing by the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are encouraged to wear blue. Participants should purchase standard General Admission tickets, which can be upgraded free of charge to Total Experience tickets by stopping by the Alumni Association table near the gates.

From Tuesday through Saturday, alumni can take part in the UNF Blue and Gray Online Auction. This is a chance for Ospreys to win a plethora of fantastic prizes, including things like fun trips and sports memorabilia. The auction will take place online, and prizes can be claimed at Alumni Hall once the auction concludes. Another festivity is the Swoop Your Loop Virtual 5k/Fun Run, where runners will traverse a route of their choosing anywhere from Sunday through Saturday. A $35 registration ticket will include a medal and UNF hat for each participant.

On Wednesday, President Szymanski and other UNF administrators will host the Alumni Recognition Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Zoom. A 1972 Emeriti & Friends Virtual Recognition will also be held on Friday, where alumni can honor some of the university’s first Ospreys.

Lastly, Friday plays host to the climax of Homecoming. The UNF men’s basketball team will face off against ASUN newcomer Bellarmine at UNF Arena. There will be two games, one on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Saturday match taking place at 5 p.m. Tickets are available in limited quantities, so make sure to acquire yours before they’re all sold out! A presentation titled “Game Changer: The Evolution of Homecoming and UNF Basketball” will also be available to watch Friday night on the Alumni Association Facebook page and their Youtube channel.

Here’s to making the most out of this out-of-the-ordinary homecoming week, and hopefully, festivities like these will be able to return to normal in the near future!

____