A healthy conversation with Alpha Chi: Domestic violence awareness for college students

Join Alpha Chi Omega in a Zoom about the qualities of a healthy relationship and early signs of domestic abuse on Feb. 10, from 7 p.m. through 8 p.m. The event will cover healthy relationships, domestic violence, and resources for survivors or those that may know survivors.

Zoom link: https://unf.zoom.us/j/ 92700954273

Alpha Chi asks that you please forward all questions you might have before or during the webinar to [email protected]. Make sure to specify if you want your question to remain anonymous.

