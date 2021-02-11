Movies to watch during Black History Month

Movies are a way to bring people together to create mutual feelings and emotions that connect larger audiences. Since it’s early beginnings, Hollywood has progressed in a positive direction by bringing a much needed shift towards inclusion and representation of people of color on screen. The more diversity and representation of people of color that is put on screen, the better.

In honor of Black History Month, and the incredible African-American talent in Hollywood, curl up for a relaxing night in and check out these films.

One Night in Miami

Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke get together and discuss their roles in the Civil Rights Movement.

Freedom Riders

In 1961, during the months of May through Nov., more than 400 black and white Americans traveled through the South together in an act of nonviolent protest. Those who protested deliberately violated Jim Crow laws that segregated the transportation system.

Sylvie’s Love

A young woman falls for an aspiring saxophone player she meets in her father’s 1950s Harlem record shop.

Sparkle

Whitney Houston stars in her final role as the mother of three daughters who form a singing group against her wishes. As their stardom begins to rise, fame tests their family as their bonds begin to fray.

A most beautiful thing

This sports movie chronicles the first African-American high school rowing team in the country, made up of former members of rival Chicago gangs.

Remember the Titans

This sports film tells the true story of a Black coach who tried to unify a high school football team in Alexandria, Virginia at a time of high racial tensions in 1971.

Selma

This film recounts the Civil Rights marches from Selma to Montgomery that contributed to the passing of the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965. The marches lasted over 18 days and were led by movement leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Moonlight

The movie follows Chiron, a young Black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.

A Raisin In The Sun

This drama follows the Youngers, an African-American family living together in an apartment in Chicago. Following the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they’ll soon receive.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].