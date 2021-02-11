Property damage found on UNF Nature Trails

Property damage was spotted by a UNF Resident Life Coordinator (RLC) while walking on the UNF Nature Trails early Thursday morning, Feb. 04.

A UPD officer was dispatched to building 17 in reference to the property damage complaint reported by the RLC.

The RLC said they noticed several trash cans, benches, and picnic tables had been knocked over while walking the UNF Nature Trails between the Osprey Cove and Osprey Landing dorms around 7 a.m. The RLC also noticed five broken wooden rails, a damaged bulletin board, and a COVID complaint sign thrown in a nearby lake.

All the items were found and recovered by physical facility employees, except the damaged bulletin board.

According to the report, there was no video surveillance in the area of the incident.

There is also no suspect at this time.

Spinnaker will update you as the story unfolds.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].