UNF Student Government Election Debate this evening!

Candidates from UNF’s SG political parties will take the stage over Zoom tonight in the Spring Election Presidential Debate. The Inspire, Charge, and Ignite parties will be participating in the debates with their respective presidential candidates.

The debate will occur at 6 p.m. this evening, March 1. Spinnaker will be showing it live on YouTube.

Student Government will be taking student-submitted questions to use during the debate. You can submit questions to their Instagram account here.

The SG elections will take place next week, so Ospreys are urged to attend the debate.

Debate Zoom: 960 6101 0796

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]