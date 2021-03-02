UNF Spring 2021 graduates will have an in-person graduation walk

UNF announced that spring 2021 graduates will have an in-person graduation walk as well as a virtual celebration.

The graduation walk will take place over two days, April 17-18. This will give students the opportunity to walk across a commencement stage and take professional graduation photos with a limited number of guests present.

The virtual celebration will be hosted throughout UNF social media platforms during graduation week as well as a website dedicated to graduating seniors. The website will include messages from President Szymanski and others, as well as musical highlights and department recognitions.

