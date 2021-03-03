UNF named ‘Most military friendly school’ for 12th consecutive year

The University of North Florida has once again been named one of the most military friendly schools in the nation for the 12th consecutive year in a row. The honor is awarded by Military Friendly, who recognizes educational institutions nationwide that are doing the most to embrace the nation’s military students and dedicate resources to ensure success both in the classroom and after graduation.

UNF received this award again in recognition of the University’s commitment and dedication to promote positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services for the UNF military community.

The Military Friendly Schools list sets a standard for higher education institutions that encourages commitment to providing the best opportunities for veterans and their families.

“We are proud to be continuously recognized for well over a decade as one of the nation’s most military friendly schools,” said Bob Buehn, UNF’s Military and Veterans Resource Center director.

Learn more about what UNF is doing for its military community by clicking here.

___

