Celebrate International Women’s Day

Monday, March 8, marks the 110th International Women’s Day, a day “celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women” and raising awareness for women’s equality and accelerate gender parity.

The first-ever International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated in 1911 in Europe, where over a million women and men attended rallies advocating for women’s rights. They pushed for women to be free from discrimination, able to vote, work, and hold public office.

The idea for IWD originally came from Clara Zetkin, leader of the “Women’s Office” for the Social Democratic Party in Germany in 1910. Zetkin proposed that once a year, there should be a celebration of women’s accomplishments as well as a global push for their demands.

Each year since 1996, the United Nations has given a theme for each International Women’s Day. This year, the theme for 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge, calling on everyone to challenge gender inequality and gender bias.

“From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge,” says this year’s 2021 theme slogan.

Along with the hashtag, those taking up the challenge are encouraged to post pictures with their hand up, representing their commitment to “challenge inequality, call out bias, question stereotypes, and help forge an inclusive world.”

While the pandemic has altered the way International Women’s Day is being celebrated this year, there are still tons of virtual events being held all over the world. In the United States, celebrations and events are extended throughout March as a part of Women’s History Month.

At the University of North Florida, the UNF’s Women’s Center is hosting a variety of fun and informative events throughout the month to celebrate Women’s accomplishments and impact throughout history.

To learn more about their scheduled events, visit their event calendar at https://www.unf.edu/ddi/Womens_History_Month.aspx.

