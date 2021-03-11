Unofficial election results have been released
March 11, 2021
The unofficial election results for the Spring 2021 Election have been released. Selma Besirevic and Darryl Boyer of the Charge Party have unofficially been named Study Body President and Student Body Vice President, respectively.
_____
