Safe spring break activities for students this week

This week is UNF’s Safe Spring Break. There will be many on-campus events, as well as off-campus events. Osprey Life and Productions is hosting the event.

On Monday, March 22, there will be a Trivia Night at 6 p.m. via Osprey Life and Productions Instagram story @ospreylife. There will be five different categories, with three questions each, about UNF knowledge. There will also be a drive-in movie at parking lot 18 showing “Wonder Woman 1984” which features Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, and Chris Pine.

Tuesday will feature a Starbucks giveaway at 8 a.m. in the UNF Starbucks, next to the Carpenter Library, building 12. They will be giving out free grande drinks or a free hot breakfast or bakery item. There will also be a Twisted Tuesday at Home at 6 p.m. via the Osprey Life and Productions Instagram.

On Wednesday at noon, students can go to Osprey Life and Productions’ Instagram to sign up to receive plants by air, directly to their home. The sign-ups for this event are limited. There will be a food truck rally on the same day at 5 p.m. at the J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater. Six local food trucks will be there with free pre-packaged meals for students. You must bring a valid Osprey1 card to participate.

Thursday will host several riddles at noon on Osprey Life and Productions Instagram. Students can test their knowledge of UNF at this event. There will also be a Semester Send Off the same day from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in parking lot 18. This event will feature a drive in circus with local food trucks, giveaways, and many more things. Students must bring a valid Osprey1 card to participate.

At noon on Friday, Osprey Life and Productions’ Instagram will share cooking tips for college students. This will show students how to cook healthy meals on a budget.

Osprey Life and Productions is hosting a ton of fun events this week for UNF students. This will be a great way to end the semester with some friends.

