UNF Giving Day 2021 recap; What the donated funds will go towards

UNF Giving Day 2021, which took place earlier this month, was the most successful one yet. The donated funds from this year’s Giving Day will go a long way, continuing to make UNF’s campus and student experience ‘Uniquely UNF.’

The March 2021 UNF Giving Day raised $600,861 from over 1,900 donors, almost doubling the number of funds made last year. UNF Giving Day 2020 raised $338,404 from more than 1,200 donors.

UNF Giving Day began in April 2018. Kristy Herrington, Director of Annual Giving, stated “During each previous UNF Giving Day, donors have contributed to many different areas of campus, just as they did for UNF Giving Day 2021. Funds donated during UNF Giving Days have a tremendous impact on our campus by supporting student programs, cutting-edge research, scholarships across campus, and our athletic teams.”

So, what will the $600,861 received this year be going towards at UNF?

According to Herrington, many campus-wide initiatives and student programs received much-needed support, including the Lend-A-Wing Pantry and the Fredrick and Ophelia Tate Ogier Gardens.

“These donations will help in the purchase of farming/gardening equipment used for food planting, production, and harvesting as well as salary supplements for workers at the Gardens. Fresh produce from the Gardens is provided to UNF students through the Lend-A-Wing Pantry, which was founded by students for students to combat food insecurity on campus,” Herrington said.

“Gifts also will be directed to services provided by the UNF Counseling Center, the UNF Student Emergency Relief Fund, and first-generation student support, in order to assist students experiencing mental, physical or financial challenges,” Herrington continued.

Additionally, donors could choose from a variety of diversity and inclusion initiatives including Intercultural Center for Peace, Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, UNF Women’s Center, UNF LGBTQ Center, Interfaith Center, Noor Inayat Khan Interfaith Scholarship, and the African American Faculty and Staff Association Scholarship.

These generous gifts of all sizes donated by alumni, students, families, friends, faculty, and staff make a great impact at UNF. Herrington finished her statement by expressing how grateful UNF is for its donors. Swoop!

