UNF celebrates Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIH), UNF will be hosting several virtual events on Zoom all through April.

AAPIH is usually celebrated nationally during May to commemorate the immigration of Asians from Japan and China to the United States in the late 1800s. Because most Ospreys will be on summer break during Summer break, UNF will be observing this important month in April to ensure students receive the full benefits of any programs offered.

AAPIH originally started as a ten-day celebration during May when President Jimmy Carter signed the legislation into law on Oct. 5, 1978. President George H.W. Bush would later extend this week-long celebration to a month in 1990.

On Mar. 23, UNF President David M. Szymanski and Interim Provost Karen B. Patterson shared the following message in an email regarding the recent mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and in support of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community:

Here is a list of the events hosted by the UNF Asian Students Alliance offered to all Ospreys:

Cherry Blossom Festival

Begins 2 p.m. Monday, April 5 via Instagram @unfasia

A Celebratory Tribute to the Philippines

Begins 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 via Instagram @unf_icp

Road to Asia

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8 via Zoom

Songkran

Begins 2 p.m. Monday, April 12 via Instagram: @unfasia

Asian Students of Influence

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 via Zoom

Boba Tea Crawl

Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at Local Boba Shops

For more information on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month or more details about the events, Ospreys can visit this website.

