UNF celebrates Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
April 6, 2021
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIH), UNF will be hosting several virtual events on Zoom all through April.
AAPIH is usually celebrated nationally during May to commemorate the immigration of Asians from Japan and China to the United States in the late 1800s. Because most Ospreys will be on summer break during Summer break, UNF will be observing this important month in April to ensure students receive the full benefits of any programs offered.
AAPIH originally started as a ten-day celebration during May when President Jimmy Carter signed the legislation into law on Oct. 5, 1978. President George H.W. Bush would later extend this week-long celebration to a month in 1990.
On Mar. 23, UNF President David M. Szymanski and Interim Provost Karen B. Patterson shared the following message in an email regarding the recent mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and in support of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community:
Here is a list of the events hosted by the UNF Asian Students Alliance offered to all Ospreys:
Cherry Blossom Festival
- Begins 2 p.m. Monday, April 5 via Instagram @unfasia
A Celebratory Tribute to the Philippines
- Begins 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 via Instagram @unf_icp
Road to Asia
- 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8 via Zoom
Songkran
- Begins 2 p.m. Monday, April 12 via Instagram: @unfasia
Asian Students of Influence
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 via Zoom
Boba Tea Crawl
- Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at Local Boba Shops
For more information on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month or more details about the events, Ospreys can visit this website.
_____
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.