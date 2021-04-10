Recognizing Limb Loss Awareness Month

UNF is recognizing Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month (LLAM), along with over 20 physical disabilities during April.

LLAM is celebrated in April and was started by the Amputee Coalition in 2019. The Amputee Coalition and Limb Loss Awareness month aim to show what it’s like to live with limb loss and limb difference.

“More than 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, and more than 28 million are at risk of amputation surgery,” the Amputee Coalition stated on their website.

Patrick, also known as PhantomLimbGamer (PLG) on the popular online streaming platform Twitch, is a left below knee amputee. PLG uses his stream to share his love for retro video games while also bringing awareness to LLAM. He does this by wearing orange (the official color of LLAM) on his streams throughout April.

PLG also raises money for the Limbs for Life Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides prosthetics that cannot afford it. They also offer resources to those who are suffering from depression, due to their amputation.

“When a person loses a limb, they are faced with staggering, emotional, and financial lifestyle changes. Prosthetic devices can restore basic skills and independence but are not available to all amputees,” Limbs for Life stated on their website. “Some state Medicaid programs, including Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi, do not provide prosthetic limbs for adults.”

According to the Disability Resource Center director, Dr. Russell Dubberly, UNF recognizes about 240 disability awareness days. UNF chooses October to recognize the vast number of disabilities and hopes to have many in-person events during the month to bring awareness to the disabilities.

You can find a complete list of all the disability awareness days acknowledged at UNF on the Disability Awareness calendar’s website.

He also believes the following local organizations are the most beneficial to a person who needs assistance due to limb loss and limb difference:

Northeast Florida Amputee Network – provides support for people living with amputation in the greater Jacksonville area.

Brooks Rehabilitation – provides physical therapy to help people with various physical disabilities, including limb loss and limb difference.

Independent Living Resource Center– assists people with disabilities in NE Florida.

