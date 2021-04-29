UNF softball splits doubleheader with FAU

Coming off of a series win against Stetson, UNF softball was back in action on Wednesday after hosting the Owls of Florida Atlantic University for a doubleheader. Thanks to stellar efforts both on the mound and at the plate, the Ospreys came out on top in the opener. However, they fell short in the second game.

Starting at pitcher for the Ospreys in game one was Halle Arends, the right-handed sophomore from Phoenix. Arends entered Wednesday’s contest with a 10-7 record this season, posting an impressive 2.21 ERA. The UNLV transfer got off to a nice start, carving through the Owls’ lineup.

The UNF offense would strike first when Brittany Sundermeier crossed home plate on a passed ball. The Ospreys would increase their lead in the bottom of the third thanks to a Shannon Glover RBI single and an Ashley Goebel RBI double.

Now with a 3-0 lead, Arends continued to cruise through the FAU offensive attack. She would pitch five innings, giving up only two hits. This incredible performance included six strikeouts; Halle Arends was simply unhittable.

It was the usual suspects that strengthened UNF’s lead, as Goebel and Sundermeier knocked in their second respective RBI hits of the afternoon in the fifth inning. The Ospreys now led 5-0 with just two more innings remaining.

Following up Arends’ outing was not easy, but junior Izzy Kelly did just that. The Owls were able to get one run across in the top of the sixth, but UNF was still in firm control of the game. The real scare came in the top of the seventh, with FAU loading the bases. However, Kelly was able to persevere and get out of the jam, securing a 5-1 win in the first match.

Unfortunately, game two of the doubleheader didn’t go as well for the Ospreys. It was truly a tale of two games. Things were close early on with UNF pulling ahead 4-2 after three innings. However, a big fourth inning would push the Owls out front.

Leading 6-4 after four innings, FAU just continued to tack on to their lead. The Owls eventually took an eight-run lead in the sixth inning. This ended the game early as they reached the run-rule threshold. This 12-4 win ensured that the Owls wouldn’t leave Jacksonville empty-handed.

The Ospreys will next take the field at home on Saturday against North Alabama. The doubleheader is set to start at 1:00 p.m. and will be the last regular-season game UNF plays with the ASUN Championship starting on Friday, May 7. Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on UNF softball.

