Netflix faces pushback after recent announcement of new reality show ‘The Hype House’

On April 22, the company announced that the TikTok group ‘The Hype House’ was getting their own show, but the news was ill-received by many fans and subscribers alike. The group has been well known for famous members such as Charlie D’Amelio and Addison Rae, however, their days in the sun were short-lived as stars leftover time.

Current members of the group are set to star in the show, namely: Nikita Dragun, Petrou, Larri Merritt, Alex Warren, Hudson, Kouvr Annon, Sienna Mae Gomez, and Jack Wright. Netflix stated in a Twitter post that the show will “reveal a side of themselves” that people “rarely see.”

Of course, with a new show comes cancellations of other shows. Many viewers have voiced their disagreement and some have even created a petition to cancel the show before it is even released.

“As we know Netflix has cancelled some really good shows such as Sense8″ cancelled after 2 seasons, The Society cancelled after 1 season, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancelled after 4 seasons and Anne with an E cancelled after season 3,” reads the petition. “These were just a few examples on some really good Netflix shows that were cancelled. Netflix then decides to make a ‘reality show’ for ‘the hype house’ like we asked for this, NO ONE WANTS THIS!!!!”

As of the time of writing, the petition has reached 14,222 signatures and is close to 15,000: one of the top signed petitions on Change.org.

Earlier this week, Spinnaker released a poll on Instagram asking followers if they will be watching this new show or not. Of the 266 people who responded, only 12 people said yes with the overwhelming majority of 254 people saying no.

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but with such mass pushback against the show, it will be a wonder if the show releases at all.

