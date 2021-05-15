Jubran’s record-setting performance highlights first day of ASUN Outdoor Championships

Featured Image: @ASUNXCTF on Twitter

Hot off success at the ASUN cross country championships just weeks ago, Nathan Jubran continued his dominance with another phenomenal race. Whether it’s a track, grass or even a treadmill, Jubran always brings the heat.

With this time being on the freshly-redone Visit Jax Track at Harmon Stadium, Jubran was able to post one of the fastest 10,000m runs in D1 athletics this season. The time of 29:30.48 was the fastest in ASUN men’s outdoor history, surpassing the old record by 17 seconds.

In fact, there were only two runners to finish sub-30 minute 10,000m, with fellow Osprey Aidan O’Gorman earning second place with a time of 20:56.09.

With the inclusion of O’Gorman and Jubran, there were five Ospreys that reached the podium during Friday’s championships. Leo Queyrou earned second in the men’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:18.89. Louisa Washburn earned second place in pole vault with a height of 12’2.5”. Gavin O’Brien earned third place in men’s 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 9:40.35.

Mia McLain, Raquel Lespasio, Aidan O’Gorman and Justin Tackling all set personal records in their respective events.

In team standings, the men’s team is edging out Kennesaw State by one point with 36 to their 35 for second place. Liberty is currently dominating with 99. On the women’s side, the Ospreys have their work cut out for them, with only 12 points coming on Friday. Sitting in fourth place, they’ll look to make a move on Saturday.

While only competing in five events on Friday, the Ospreys will compete in 13 events on Saturday. With many opportunities left to go, Coach Pigg and the team will look to zoom past the competition.

