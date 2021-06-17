Upcoming graduation walks for Summer Class of 2021 and Class of 2020

UNF will be honoring and holding in-person graduation walk events for both the Summer Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.

The Class of 2020 will have the opportunity they missed last year amid the pandemic. They, along with Summer 2021 graduates, will be able to walk across the commencement stage as guests and university representatives cheer them on.

UNF Commencement Coordinator, Colin McKinney, stated there will be greetings from university leadership and opportunities for graduates and families to have professional commencement photos taken.

For the Class of Summer 2021, the in-person graduation walk will take place on July 30.

The in-person graduation walk for the Class of 2020 will take place during the weekend of August 7-8. A survey of UNF 2020 graduates sent by the UNF Commencement Office will help the University finalize details and ensure a memorable experience for graduates and their loved ones.

Additional information regarding the Graduation Walk experience and ordering regalia will be provided directly to all graduates by the Commencement Office.

Congrats to the Summer Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020!

