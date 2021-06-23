Jags season tickets through SG are back!

With a plethora of excitement surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars going into the 2021 season, fans will be filling TIAA Bank Field this fall. Here’s how you can be one of them.

Through UNF Student Government’s partnership with the Jaguars, UNF students will be able to snag tickets for the upcoming season at a discounted rate. These seats won’t last long, though, so make sure to plan accordingly.

Students can purchase a maximum of two tickets each. Upper deck seats (sect. 414) are available for $210 each plus fees. Closer seats are available in sections 228 and 229 for $290 each plus fees. To put the discount into perspective, you can save almost $400 per seat for the upper deck package!

To get tickets of your own, you’ll have to fill out a survey that will be posted to Student Government’s social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook). The survey will be open starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22 and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

If you would like to sit with more than one friend, you can request on the survey to sit next to other students who are also purchasing tickets. It is important to note that students must be enrolled in a minimum of one Fall semester credit to purchase tickets.

Once the enrollment verification has been cleared, students will be able to complete their purchase beginning on Aug. 2. Once again, the excitement surrounding the new-look Jaguars has led to heightened demands for tickets, so don’t wait around!

For more information or to ask questions, students can email [email protected].

