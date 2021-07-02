Fireworks & fun: Local Fourth of July celebrations to enjoy in Jacksonville

Put some sunscreen on and ice the coolers because Independence Day celebrations are just around the corner. The city of Jacksonville plans to entertain residents this weekend with live music, games, and of course, fireworks.

Jacksonville’s Fourth of July annual celebration plans to up the ante this year by providing residents with six locations to catch a dazzling array of fireworks on display.

In the downtown area, the massive fireworks show over the St. Johns River starts at 9:45 p.m. The remaining designated spots will begin their spectacle simultaneously to join the various communities around Duval County together for the occasion.

The viewing locations are listed as follows.

Downtown Jacksonville

St. Johns Town Center

FSCJ North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

Locals will have the opportunity to enjoy fireworks a day early on Saturday, July 3. Jacksonville’s Jumbo Shrimp baseball team is hosting the traditional July 3 Independence Day fireworks celebration at the 121 Financial Ballpark stadium.

The show begins at 9:15 p.m., but fans might want to arrive early to the event. In the hours leading up to the fireworks, there will be a screening of a baseball movie on the high-definition video board, ballpark fun, and kids zone activities. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp | MiLB.com.

The Riverfront Plaza at 2 Independent Drive in downtown Jacksonville will host the main attraction of the holiday weekend starting at 5 p.m.

Entertainment for the Fourth of July downtown celebration includes live musical performances, refreshments provided by food trucks, and a family-friendly environment. The activities expected to pop up in the area are an inflatable skee ball, a rollercoaster obstacle course, inflatable ax throwing, and bounce houses.

Before the fireworks appear over the St. Johns River, there will be live music provided by The Bryan Malpass Band and STR8UP. On top of those performances, there will be a concert presented by Miller Electric Company with the to-be-announced acts.

For more information and up-to-date announcements, visit the events Facebook page.

Downtown has a substitution for the Riverfront Plaza if large crowds aren’t an option. In addition, there will be two local establishments providing prime rooftop viewing locations during the evening.

The Museum of Science & History will have a premiere viewing on their rooftop starting at 9 p.m. The price is $15 per person, but MOSH has the museum open from 5 p.m – 9 p.m to allow guests to explore the exhibits before heading to the rooftop. The MOSH fourth of July event is an excellent opportunity for the family to spend some quality time together before the main event.

Adults looking for a romantic date night can make a reservation at Estrella Cocina’s Fourth of July event. The rooftop kitchen and bar will host an all-you-can-eat-tex-mex menu that’s $40 per person. Estrella’s event begins at 6 p.m. and concludes after the fantastic fireworks display.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official website Fourth of July at MOSH | Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History.

For more tickets and information about Estrella’s event, visit their website at Estrella’s 4th of July & Firework Celebration.

Not interested in fireworks? Here are alternative ventures around Jacksonville to embrace the holiday weekend.

JAX Cooking Studio

Celebration 5K – 1st Place Sports

Classes – Big Fish Co

However the holiday is spent, be safe and have fun!

