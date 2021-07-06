UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Tropical Storm Elsa hitting Florida Keys

This+satellite+image+provided+by+the+National+Oceanic+and+Atmospheric+Administration+shows+Hurricane+Elsa+moving+through+the+Caribbean%2C+over+Barbados%2C+Tuesday%2C+July+2%2C+2021%2C+at+12%3A00+Z+%288am+a.m.+ET%29.+Elsa+was+expected+to+pass+near+the+southern+coast+of+Hispaniola+on+Saturday+and+to+move+near+Jamaica+and+portions+of+eastern+Cuba+on+Sunday.+%28NOAA%2FNESDIS%2FSTAR+GOES+via+AP%29

AP

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Elsa moving through the Caribbean, over Barbados, Tuesday, July 2, 2021, at 12:00 Z (8am a.m. ET). Elsa was expected to pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday and to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

Nathan Turoff, Features Editor
July 6, 2021

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa has left Cuba, and is now over the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.

 

Moving northwest at a slow speed of 10 mph, it is expected to hit almost the entire Gulf Coast starting this afternoon, and continuing until tomorrow morning, wherein it will continue up the eastern seaboard of the United States.

 

The entire Gulf Coast of Florida is under a wide array of hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge warnings and/or watches.

 

UNF is already monitoring Elsa, and plans to continue to do so.

 

More information can be found here.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Contributor
Nathan Turoff, Features Editor

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Courtesy of Funimation.

    Daily

    ‘Naruto’ anime review

  • NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

    Daily

    NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

  • Photo by Ryan Loughlin on Unsplash

    Daily

    UNF says Crisis Management Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa as it closes in on Florida

  • Image via NHC website.

    Community

    Tropical Storm Elsa’s projected impacts and expectations

  • Student Government graphic.

    Daily

    Former SG senator speaks on SG group chat case; is there more work to be done within SG

  • Photo courtesy of Stephanie McCabe via Unsplash.

    Daily

    Fireworks & fun: Local Fourth of July celebrations to enjoy in Jacksonville

  • Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.

    Daily

    ‘Loki’ episode four review

  • Jacksonville icemen

    Daily

    Jacksonville Icemen to become Rangers affiliate team

  • Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

    Entertainment

    ‘In the Heights’ review

  • NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

    Daily

    NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
Tropical Storm Elsa hitting Florida Keys