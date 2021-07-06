Tropical Storm Elsa hitting Florida Keys
July 6, 2021
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa has left Cuba, and is now over the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Moving northwest at a slow speed of 10 mph, it is expected to hit almost the entire Gulf Coast starting this afternoon, and continuing until tomorrow morning, wherein it will continue up the eastern seaboard of the United States.
The entire Gulf Coast of Florida is under a wide array of hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge warnings and/or watches.
UNF is already monitoring Elsa, and plans to continue to do so.
More information can be found here.
