Tropical Storm Elsa hitting Florida Keys

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Elsa moving through the Caribbean, over Barbados, Tuesday, July 2, 2021, at 12:00 Z (8am a.m. ET). Elsa was expected to pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday and to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa has left Cuba, and is now over the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Moving northwest at a slow speed of 10 mph, it is expected to hit almost the entire Gulf Coast starting this afternoon, and continuing until tomorrow morning, wherein it will continue up the eastern seaboard of the United States.

The entire Gulf Coast of Florida is under a wide array of hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge warnings and/or watches.

UNF is already monitoring Elsa, and plans to continue to do so.

