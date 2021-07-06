UNF says Crisis Management Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa as it closes in on Florida

UNF has released the following statement about the rapidly approaching Tropical Storm Elsa:

“The University of North Florida Crisis Management Team is currently monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm is forecasted to slowly strengthen through tonight, Tuesday, July 6, and could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7. The Crisis Management Team will keep the UNF community updated as the storm progresses.”

On Sunday, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida authorizing federal assistance from FEMA.

The storm has moved past Cuba and is expected to strengthen before hitting the Florida Keys this morning. The National Hurricane Center has released updated key information for Tropical Storm Elsa, including the following:

“There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the west coast of Florida tonight and Wednesday, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for that area.”

The NHC says that hurricane conditions are possible tonight and early Wednesday for a portion of the west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida. The Florida Keys and portions of the west coast of Florida are expected to be hit with tropical storm conditions.

More information can be found here.

