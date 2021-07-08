Breaking down UNF WBB’s 2021-22 ASUN schedule

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

After a strange 2020-21 season, things will be returning to mostly normal in ASUN women’s basketball. The UNF Ospreys showed droves of potential last season and look to return even stronger. Let’s take a look at their conference slate for the 2021-22 campaign.

One important distinction to be aware of is the impact of the ASUN’s new members: Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and Jacksonville State. There are now East and West divisions, with UNF in the East with traditional rivals like Jacksonville and Liberty. Intra-division teams will meet twice, home and away, while cross-divisional matchups will take place once during the regular season.

The 16-game slate tips off on Jan. 5, when the Ospreys will take to Ft. Myers to face defending ASUN champions FGCU. UNF’s home opener, a meeting with Stetson will follow on Jan. 8. Up next is a trip to Lynchburg to face last season’s runners-up Liberty. The Ospreys may have swept Liberty in the regular season, but this will most certainly be a tough stretch to start out.

The first installment of the River City Rumble will take place on Jan. 15, as UNF faces the JU Dolphins at home. A home date with Kennesaw State is next on Jan. 19. UNF will get to take on their new conference-mate Eastern Kentucky with a road trip to the Bluegrass State on Jan. 22. They return home on Jan. 27 to face another newcomer, Central Arkansas, along with Lipscomb on Jan. 29.

This marks the halfway point of conference play, and the Ospreys will need to finish strong to lock up a high seed for the ASUN tournament. The second half kicks off with a showdown against Jacksonville State (Alabama) on the road on Feb. 3. While in Alabama, the Ospreys will also face North Alabama on Feb. 5.

After two dates in Alabama, UNF returns home to take on Bellarmine on Feb. 9. The Ospreys won’t be home for long, though, as they flock to Kennesaw to face the KSU Owls for their second meeting on Feb. 12. Returning home, UNF will play two more divisional opponents for the second time in the form of Liberty (Feb. 17) and FGCU (Feb. 19).

UNF ends the regular season with two road dates: at JU on Feb. 24 and at Stetson on Feb. 26. At this point, we’ll have a good idea of whether this team will have a legitimate shot at winning the ASUN tournament. While there are uncertainties, the Ospreys can very well establish themselves at the top of the conference this season.

Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on UNF basketball.

