What’s open for the Summer B term?

With the start of the Summer B term and more students on campus, many amenities on campus are opening up or seeing extended hours. Here is a handy guide for what you can enjoy while on campus for Summer B.

Dining:

The Osprey Cafe is now open along with several other dining options like Chick-fil-a and Einstein’s, while others such as Starbucks are seeing expanded hours.

Osprey Fountains:

For students living on campus at the Fountains, the game room and fitness center are now open 24/7 as well as the different themed lounges on every floor. In the South tower, there is the B.L.O.C. on the second floor, the Galaxy on the third floor, and the Upper Deck on the fourth floor. In the North tower, there is the Morgue on the second floor, Joe’s Diner on the third floor, and the Spotlight on the fourth floor.

Recreation and Wellness facilities:

For those who are interested in recreation and wellness on campus, a majority of the RecWell services are now open and available for use. Osprey Cliff, group fitness classes, as well as free weights and associated equipment are now available.

Eco-Adventure is now open featuring Gear Checkout, Environmental Education and the Osprey Challenge Course. And lastly, the Field House is now open.

The intramural and club sports teams and the Paul Shirley Assessment Center are still unavailable for the Summer B term.

All of these services require a current Osprey 1Card. For more information and hours, you can visit the RecWell website here.

