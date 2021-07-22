Pack your bags and prepare to move in as UNF Housing releases the fall semester move-in plan

UNF Housing has released their plan for incoming Fall 2021 residents. Students must schedule an appointment to be given the ability to move in.

“In an effort to protect the UNF campus community and slow the spread of COVID-19, all Fall 2021 residents are required to sign-up for a testing/ document review appointment in order to move into housing,” reads the email.

Residents have three options:

Option 1: Be tested for COVID-19 (rapid antigen test via nasal swab) administered for free by UNF Student Health Services

Option 2: Provide a negative COVID-19 test result (not older than 48 hours) from an off-campus testing provider for review by UNF Student Health Services

Option 3: Voluntarily provide a COVID-19 vaccine card indicating a student is fully vaccinated for review by UNF Student Health Services

If a negative test result or appropriate documentation is received, only then will students be provided key access to their permanent housing assignment. Students participating in Summer Intersession Housing before Fall 2021 will also have to schedule an appointment through the following process.

Appointments will be available on the following dates and times:

Monday, August 16th 9am – 3:30pm

Tuesday, August 17th 9am – 3:30pm

Wednesday, August 18th 9am – 3:30pm

Thursday, August 19th 9am – 3:30pm

Friday, August 20th 9am – 3:30pm

For those in the Living-Learning Community, priority will be given to residents scheduling an appointment on Monday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 17. Similarly, residents of The Flats at UNF will be given priority on Friday, Aug. 20. However, the general population will still be able to make appointments during these days as well.

Each move-in day, approximately 50 students are allowed every half hour to arrive on campus for testing and/or document review to maximize social distancing.

The process for scheduling an appointment is as follows:

Step 1: Pre-schedule an appointment by signing into myHousing and navigating to your 2021/2022 housing contract by clicking “Housing Contract” (see top of page). From that point you are on the “Contract Completion” page. Navigate to the bottom of the page and use the drop-down menu under “Select Next Step” and select “UNF Housing Move-in Fall 2021”. Then follow prompts to schedule your appointment.

Step 2: Go to the UNF Field House (Building 26) at the scheduled appointment date and time.

Access the campus map here.

Do not arrive earlier than your appointment

For those who choose Option 1, their appointment will wait for test results on-site for approximately 20-30 minutes

Those who choose Option 2 or Option 3 may be able to progress through the appointment quickly

Each student must have a government issued photo ID to be tested and/or move into housing

Step 3: If the resident is approved by Student Health Services, they will be provided written directions immediately on how to receive key access to your permanent housing assignment so they can physically start moving in that day. It is important to note that there is not a way to bypass having an appointment.

The Department of Housing and Residence Life states that the following protocols must be adhered to while on campus:

Housing and Residence Life understands that students often have family or friends assisting when moving into housing. This is not prohibited but students should minimize the number of people assisting them to a maximum of 2 individuals. Additionally, minimizing the number of cars parking within housing areas will assist everyone each move-in day. If a student, or any individuals accompanying them, is sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms they should not come to campus. Based on guidance from the State University System of Florida, the University of North Florida highly recommends, but no longer requires, masking on campus. UNF also highly encourages all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. To find vaccine locations near you, please visit the FDOH Vaccine Locator . Any individuals, including family members, assisting students moving in are prohibited from staying overnight in housing. Please plan accordingly. Visit the following link for a listing of preferred hotels in the area: https://www.unf.edu/procurement/Hotels.aspx

Should a resident test positive for COVID-19, they will be required to isolate for a minimum of seven days and will be unable to access nor be able store items in their permanent housing assignment. Housing and Residence Life may not be able to provide other housing options on or off campus to isolate.

Students and their family/support network should discuss this possibility and develop a plan for approaching this possible situation as on campus space for isolation will likely not be an option.

“The Department of Housing and Residence Life knows this is a challenging time and we appreciate you following the process,” closes their email. If residents have any questions, email [email protected]

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].